Bradley Walsh's son Barney 'genuinely worried' for his dad in Breaking Dad clip

We might finally discover why Bradley and Barney Walsh previously said that a challenge on Breaking Dad made them physically ill! A new clip ahead of Wednesday night's episode revealed that the pair undertook astronaut training, and that it didn't go too well. In the clip, Barney is the first to try out centrifuge training, which is used to prep astronauts for the extreme gravitational forces produced at take-off, meaning that the user will let whoever is inside experience five times the gravitational force on earth.

The pair took part in astronaut training

During his turn, Barney is clearly struggling to handle the experience as he shouts: "I can't talk!" as the machine spins him around. The voiceover then explains that there is a good chance that the Doctor Who actor might black out during his turn, saying: "The risk of losing vision or consciousness at high G are in directly in proportion to an individual's age and fitness – none of which are working in Brad's favour." After swapping places with Bradley, Barney said: "I'm genuinely worried that I've taken this too far."

Barney previously alluded to a challenge that he worried would be too much for his dad during an interview on This Morning. At the time, he said: "I don't wanna spoil it because it's in a later episode but there was one point that I thought I'd taken it too far. I had to do the activity first and I was like, 'Wow, this is tough'." Bradley added: "It actually made us ill for a couple of days didn't it? It actually made us ill." During the interview, the pair also joked about whether they fell out on the show, Bradley said: "Only out of a plane!"

