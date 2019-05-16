Lady Kitty Spencer confirms romance with 60-year-old fashion tycoon Michael Lewis The pair have been dating since last summer

Lady Kitty Spencer has gone public with her relationship with fashion tycoon Michael Lewis. In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, the 28-year-old niece of Princess Diana was spotted out in Manhattan with her 60-year-old partner. A few days earlier, the couple – who are believed to have been dating since last summer – were seen leaving The Mark hotel in New York, the same location the Duchess of Sussex held her star-studded baby shower in February.

South African-born Michael is reportedly worth £80million and is a divorced father of three grown-up children. Rumours of his romance with Kitty first emerged in August, however the pair have kept their relationship under wraps until now. Lady Kitty was previously in a four-year relationship property magnate Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, 48. After their romance ended in 2017, Niccolo went on to date Liz Hurley. Niccolo, who lives in the affluent South Kensington neighbourhood in London, is divorced and shares three children with his ex-wife Sofia.

Prior to her relationship with Niccolo, Princess William's cousin dated English cricketer Nick Compton. The pretty blonde was raised in South Africa. Kitty, who was once listed as one of Tatler magazine's most eligible women, her sisters, Eliza and Amelia, and her brother Louis moved to Constantia with their mother Victoria Lockwood after her separation from Earl Spencer in 1995.

"I'm really glad I had a childhood in South Africa" she told Harper's Bazaar in March. "There are not many places in the world where you can actually have something that's so free, just natural and relaxed. I was lucky to have a childhood there." On the topic of her love life, Kitty revealed she is still friends with her exes. "I've been really lucky," she added. "I've always had really lovely, straightforward boyfriends. Whenever anything exciting happens in my life, or sad, the serious boyfriends I've had will be the first to get in touch and the first to be supportive."

