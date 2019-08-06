Pink’s private jet bursts into flames during crash landing - details We’re glad everyone’s OK

It was a close call for team Pink when a private plane carrying the popstar’s management burst into flames after a crash landing in Denmark on Monday night.

According to Pink’s Norwegian promoter, the record-smashing singer was not on board. Kristin Svendsen reportedly told Jyllands-Posten, a Norwegian newspaper, that "Pink was not personally on board, but her manager and several other [tour] members were, but it all turned out OK."

Thankfully there were no casualties, and after the crash at Aarhus airport, everyone was taken to a local hotel where they spent the night. The Just Like A Pill singer has been doing the European rounds as she tours her latest album, Beautiful Trauma, and her team were on their way to Denmark from the previous night’s show in Oslo.

According to the same paper, Pink’s Wednesday night show in Denmark will still go ahead. Although the singer herself has yet to speak out on the matter, it probably won’t be long until she does - the megastar is famed for her outspoken ways.

It was only last week that she brilliantly fired back at mum-shamers in support of her friend and fellow popstar Jessica Simpson, who came under scrutiny for allowing her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell to dye the ends of her hair a dazzling shade of purple.

After naysayers flooded Jessica’s Instagram feed with negativity, Pink uploaded a photograph of herself to the same platform, and in it she’s clearly dying her eight-year-old daughter Willow’s hair a bright shade of mermaid-blue.

Pink captioned the image: "I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair coloured, so we thought we’d share what we did yesterday."

Now that’s what you call a boss move.

