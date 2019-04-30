Pink opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage as a teenager This is so sad…

Pink has spoken out about her devastating miscarriage at the age of just 17, and how she felt like her body was "broken." The star was talking to USA Today about the meaning behind some of the lyrics off her new album, Hurts 2B Human, specifically the song Happy. The lyrics of the track include the words: "Sine I was 17, I've always hated my body, and it feels like my body's hated me." She told the publication the reason for her choice of words, saying: "The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnastic body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage. And I was going to have that child."

Pink opened up about her miscarriage as a teenager

The mother-of-two continued: "But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do." Pink also revealed that she had suffered more than one miscarriage. She said: "I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful [expletive]. I've always written that way."

MORE: Victoria Beckham gives rare glimpse into family home

The singer with her husband and two children on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pink shares two children – Willow, seven, and two-year-old Jameson – with husband Carey Hart, and often shares sweet pictures of the pair on Instagram. However, the 39-year-old admitted last week that she is considering stopping this because there's a lot of negativity that comes with it. She opened up to Carson Daly on the Today show about social media and her love/hate relationship with it. She said: "It's a place where love certainly exists, and where so many good things have happened." Pink then reflected on the not so good. "After the latest criticism, I'm so tired of it. People are just getting nastier and nastier. I think I'll probably take a break. I think I'll stop sharing my children as much as I do. It's getting a little nastier. I think people have forgotten their manners."

READ: Reese Witherspoon reveals sad family news

Pink recently revealed that she is raising her two children as gender neutral. Speaking to the Sunday People about her young family, she explained: "We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she's like, 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.