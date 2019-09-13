Demi Moore reveals that she tragically suffered a miscarriage when married to Ashton Kutcher The Ghost actress will release her memoir later in September

Demi Moore has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage when she was married to Aston Kutcher. According to the New York Times, the 56-year-old actress recalled in her memoir being 42 at the time, and Ashton was then 27. Heartbreakingly, Demi was six months pregnant and the couple had even settled on a name for their child – Chaplin Ray. The mother-of-three blamed herself for the tragic loss, and turned to alcohol to cope – despite having been previously sober.

Demi addressed her relapse head-on, saying: "In retrospect, what I realised is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away. I guess I would think of it like this: it was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn't want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don't want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain."

Demi Moore will release her memoir on 24 September

The Ghost star has been doing lots of press ahead of the upcoming release of her memoir Inside Out, which is set to hit book stands later in September. Writing about her relationship with Ashton, the New York Times reported that Demi said: "[Dating Ashton was] a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties."

MORE: Demi Moore roasts ex-husband Bruce Willis - see his response

Demi and Ashton divorced in 2013

MORE: Ashton Kutcher reveals how he moved on from Demi Moore divorce

Demi shares her three daughters with ex-husband and fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis, and the four of them will presumably feature heavily in Demi's much-anticipated tell-all. Speaking to the NYT, 31-year-old Rumer Willis spoke frankly about her mother and the challenges she has faced, saying: "We grow up thinking that our parents are these immovable gods of Olympus. Obviously, as we grow older, we start to realise how much our parents are just people."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.