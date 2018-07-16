Demi Moore roasts ex-husband Bruce Willis - see his response The actress didn't hold back while teasing her ex-husband

Demi Moore didn't hold back when she joined the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis on Sunday night. The Ghost star, who split from Bruce back in 1998, took to the stage to joke about their marriage, telling the Die Hard actor: "I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense. You were dead the whole time… After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don't be so hard on yourself, you've had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, Striking Distance, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney's role in Ocean's Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica?"

Bruce and Demi's daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah

Bruce clearly saw the funny side of the put downs, and hugged Demi when she finished her set, later telling reporters that her appearance was "terrific…very surprising and very cool". Demi also joked about the couple's three children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, saying: "Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted, considering two of them are half Bruce Willis."

Demi joked about her marriage to Bruce during the comedy roast

Demi had a difficult year in 2017 while fending herself against a law suit after a 21-year-old man, Edenilson Steven Valle, drowned in her pool while at a party in 2015. She settled outside of court with his family, and revealed that she lost teeth due to stress during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She said: "I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it's something important to share, because I think it's literally, probably after heart surgery, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in! They happened a year apart, but the fact remains I sheared off both my front teeth."

