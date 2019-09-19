Little Mix forced to cancel tour date last-minute after truck crash Little Mix have hit the road again shortly after Jesy Nelson's emotional BBC documentary aired, in which she revealed she had attempted suicide

Little Mix have been forced to cancel a show after a truck crash. The group took to Twitter to explain that they'd no longer be able to play a Vienna show, writing: "Vienna, we are so sad to say that tonight’s show has had to be cancelled. Unfortunately one of our production trucks was in an accident earlier today which means we haven’t been able to set up our staging and lights."

It's been a tough month for team Little Mix. Earlier in September, Jesy Nelson bravely revealed that the online bullying she'd been a victim of since joining the world-famous band had caused her to try and take her own life. The 28-year-old spoke openly and bravely about her ordeal in her new BBC Three documentary, Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, saying "she just wanted to die".

Little Mix also shared the announcement on Instagram

The star admitted that her daily routine had become very unhealthy since finding fame. She explained: "I had a routine of waking up, going on Twitter, searching for the worst things I could about myself. I'd type in the search bar: 'Jesy fat' or 'Jesy ugly' and see what would come up. Sometimes I didn’t even need to do that, I'd just write 'Jesy' and then I'd see all the horrible things. Everyone told me to ignore it – but it was like an addiction."

Jesy spoke openly about her attempted suicide in a new documentary

Her lowest point came in 2013 when her and her bandmates appeared as guests on the X Factor. After their performance, Jesy was once again taunted over her appearance and soon after attempted suicide, saying: "I felt that I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain anymore."

In was in fact when touring alongside Demi Lovato that Jesy was given the advice that changed her outlook on life. One day in 2014, when Little Mix were on their tour bus, the dancers pulled Jesy aside and told her she had to quit Twitter. "It was a long hard process, because I didn’t want to help myself," the star recalls. "But it wasn't until I deleted Twitter that everything changed for me and I slowly started to feel normal again."

You can watch Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out on BBC One and BBC iPlayer now.

