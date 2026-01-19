Jesy Nelson 'splits' from fiancé Zion Foster weeks after twins' heartbreaking diagnosis

Jesy Nelson has reportedly split from her fiancé Zion Foster after four years. It comes after the Little Mix star shared the news that her twin babies had been diagnosed with SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy), which is a rare genetic condition.

The 34-year-old singer, who gave birth to twin girls Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May, announced earlier this month that her babies are unlikely to ever be able to walk.

© GC Images, Getty Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have reportedly split

Jesy and Zion's split

According to a report published by The Sun, Jesy and Zion have gone their separate ways after four years together, but remain friends and focused on their daughters. The former couple began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement in January 2025.

Like Jesy, Zion is also a musician, having made his name by posting on the music streaming service SoundCloud. He now boasts over 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson reveals 'most frustrating' part of daughters' 'life-changing' diagnosis

In 2022, Jesy and Zion released the R&B track Mine, which came after the Little Mix singer's exit from Polydor Records. Jesy left Little Mix in 2020.

HELLO! has contacted Jesy's representatives for comment.

Jesy's campaign for SMA1 screening

Jesy shared the news of her twins' diagnosis in a social media post. "If it's not treated in time, your baby's life expectancy will not make it past the age of two," said the singer, before explaining that the assessment at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children found that her twin daughters "will probably never be able to walk".

© Instagram/ @jesynelson The former couple welcomed twins in May

"They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled," she explained, adding that the "best thing we can do right now is get them treatment and just hope for the best".

Following the diagnosis, Jesy revealed that she was campaigning for SMA1 screening at birth and has started a petition to get the condition added to the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test.

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning, the singer said: "I almost feel like I've got a duty of care to raise awareness about it.

© Getty Jesy and Zion first started dating in 2022

"A little part of me feels, I don't know if this is even crazy to say this, it feels selfish to keep this to myself and not potentially save a child's life," she continued.

"When you know that there is something that can be done about it and it is life changing to your child, that's the part that I cannot accept, and that is why I’m going to shout to the rooftops about this."