Cruz Beckham reveals the workout he can't get enough of

Cruz Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to reveal to his 1.6 million followers that boxing is one of his favourite workouts. The 14-year-old shared a snap of a pair of boxing gloves and added a heart emoji, suggesting that stepping into the ring is one of his preferred ways to blow off steam.

This isn't the first time the teenager has alluded to his sporty lifestyle. In the past, Cruz has shared pictures of himself playing football and even a snap of himself and big brother Brooklyn working out in the gym. It's no surprise that the Beckham boys are so athletic; not only is their dad David one of the most famous footballers in the world, but mum Victoria often talks openly about her rigorous workout regime.

Cruz shared the snap on Instagram

Back in December, designer Victoria shared details about her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine, even adding that she's happiest when working out. The former Spice Girl spends two hours every morning working up a sweat and her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which the mother-of-four described to The Guardian at the beginning of 2019 as featuring "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging". Victoria added: "That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

As for David, Men's Health reported that the footballer doesn't only get his heart rate up at the gym, but also likes to get daughter Harper involved in his active lifestyle. Speaking to a panel David explained: "Three or four times a week I walk my daughter to school instead of driving her, or she bikes home with me. It's the little things that make a difference."

That said, the father-of-four is still prone to a gym selfie or two and their £31 million London home even houses its own state-of-the-art gym!

