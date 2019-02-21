David and Victoria Beckham post sweet messages to mark son Cruz's 14th birthday Happy Birthday to Cruz!

David and Victoria Beckham wished their youngest son Cruz Beckham a sweet happy birthday as he turned 14 on Wednesday. Taking to their respective Instagram pages to pay tribute, doting mum Victoria gushed: "I can't believe you are 14 today!!! I love you so so much xxx Happy Birthday Cruz xx." Her husband wrote: "Happy birthday to my big boy... The most amazing character and smile.. I love you little man @cruzbeckham."

Elsewhere Cruz's eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, also took to his social media page to mark the celebration. "Happy 14th birthday to my awesome brother Cruz. Love you very much :):)," he wrote. Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, and said: "Happy Birthday Cruz. Love ya."

The birthday celebration comes shortly after Victoria addressed those "nonsense" rumours about her relationship with husband David, in which she insisted that the couple are "stronger together" following 20 years of marriage. The 44-year-old fashion designer and the football star are proud parents to their four children - also including Romeo and Harper, seven - and are expected to celebrate their milestone anniversary in July.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about their upcoming anniversary, Victoria shared: "We'll probably just celebrate with the kids. David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want. He really supports me in what I do." The former Spice Girl went on to reiterate that their "family unit" is the most important thing in their lives. "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals," she added. "Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit." The lovebirds tied the knot in Ireland on 4 July 1999, a year after David popped the question.

