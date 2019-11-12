Fearne Cotton reveals how Prince William and Kate Middleton made her realise her relationship was doomed The star was engaged to Jesse Jenkins at the time of the royal wedding

Fearne Cotton has revealed how Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 made her realise her own relationship was destined to fail. At the time of the nuptials, Fearne was engaged to fiancé Jesse Jenkins, and it was while she was reporting on William and Kate’s big day that she became aware her own romance was not working. Speaking on the podcast, How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, the 38-year-old confided: "It was such a beautiful thing watching them get married. I mean, I was there doing all the reporting. I was right outside the palace gates watching it all take place, and it started to hit home that it wasn't going to happen for me. And it was pretty much straight after that that it all just imploded."

Fearne Cotton pictured with her ex-fiance Jesse Jenkins

Fearne further explained: "There was a wedding venue booked, and I really thought I had my future planned, naively. We all try and control things and grab hold of that and think if I map out my future I'll be safe - I won't have to deal with failure... the engagement ended. It was a weird life shake up that I hadn't really expected." She continued: "I had bought an inexpensive dress that I thought 'this could work'. I think that's when I started to realise things were going down the pan. I'd really thought about the venue, but then I started to invest less and less in it."

The TV star has been married to Jesse Wood since July 2014

Fearne and Jesse started their on-off romance in 2008 and announced their engagement in September 2010, with American skater Jesse proposing on her 29th birthday. They split for good in April 2011. A short time later, she met and fell in love with Jesse Wood – son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie. In February 2013, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Rex, and in July the following year, they tied the knot in front of family and friends. Fearne and Jesse welcomed their second child, daughter Honey, in September 2015.