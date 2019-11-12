Lisa Armstrong hits back as ex Ant McPartlin prepares for I'm a Celeb return The Strictly makeup artist said she 'never once asked for sympathy'

Lisa Armstrong has inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight ahead of the return of I'm A Celebrity, hosted by her ex Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. This week, the Strictly makeup artist took to Twitter to address a number of tweets that have made reference to her marriage with Ant and their subsequent ongoing divorce. In response to one follower, who posted "Sympathy warning for @lisaAmakeup at this point….", she replied: "Never once asked for sympathy or your opinion so suggest you keep your nose out love…" She next responded to someone who asked: "The irony! You want people to keep their 'nose out love' but continue posting public tweets. Stay classy." "No love, I didn't post anything just liked a few of other people… #facts #alwaysclassy," Lisa retorted.

Lisa Armstrong responded to a number of Twitter posts

The 43-year-old also reposted some messages of support from her fans, including one that read: "Divorce is painful enough in private! Without some overpaid journalist sticking their noses in! Leave Lisa alone! She has remained dignified throughout this ordeal. I can only image the pain she is in without nasty 'journalists' making it worse. LEAVE HER ALONE!" "Thanks hun, I won't be bullied…x," the star replied.

Lisa's responses come after she broke her silence on her ongoing divorce proceedings with Ant. Taking to her Twitter page in the early hours of Monday morning, Lisa responded to a follower's tweet, which read: "How can (£)31 million not be enough for you?! It's enough for both me and my family put together for life. Just sayin'." [sic] Refuting the claim, the beauty expert replied: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying." The Daily Mail had claimed that Ant wanted to reach a settlement before I'm A Celebrity started as Lisa is entitled to some of their £62million fortune. However, Lisa allegedly rejected the offer because she wanted to "have her day in court".

Lisa and Ant were married for 12 years before announcing their split

Lisa was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant has since found love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.