Gary Lineker's ex-wife Danielle Bux has revealed that she secretly married beau Nate Greenwald over the summer. Danielle, 40, tied the knot with Nate, 44, in the USA during the hotter months and the doting mum-of-one shared a series of snaps of their big day on Instagram. On Friday night, the Welsh actress uploaded three beautiful photographs from their nuptials, adding the caption: "#Throwback to our summer wedding @nategreenwald."

Danielle has been romantically involved with lawyer Nate since 2016, following her move Stateside after her split from Gary. The Match of the Day host and his ex – who tied the knot in 2009 – have remained close friends, and Gary was one of the first to congratulate Danielle on the birth of her and Nate's daughter in August 2017.

In fact, the two still best friends, despite a 19 year age gap. Speaking to The Mirror in September, Gary, 58, explained: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day, we text all the time. When she comes to London she stays with me, and when I go to LA I see her."

Speaking to The Times that same month, Gary suggested that Danielle's desire for children caused their split. The former England star recalled: "Obviously I would have done, but she said, 'It’s not fair on you.' Then I said, 'Well, I’d feel terrible if I stop you doing it.'" Gary shares four sons with his previous wife Michelle Cockayne.

Gary's son George has even publicly defended his family's relationship with Danielle when rumours of hostility emerged. Alongside a photograph of one such article, George tweeted: "This is very untrue. Why do papers lie? We all get on very well with @DanielleBux & it doesn't help at a hard time."

