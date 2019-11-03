Gary Lineker drops MAJOR hint this star will join I’m a Celebrity Kate Garraway has also hinted that she might be headed for the jungle

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker dropped a strong hint (or a very effective bit of misdirection) about the new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this weekend. The former footballer shared a photo of a TV screen to Instagram, which showed him sitting alongside his colleagues Ian Wright and Alan Shearer in the BBC studio, all beaming. He added a mischievous caption to the picture, which read: "Last @bbcfootball before @wrightyofficial possibly, maybe, who knows, disappears for a few weeks. Me and @alanshearer are worried about catching jungle fever."

Retired football player Ian Wright is rumoured to have signed up for I'm a Celebrity

Although he didn't explicitly say that the former Arsenal and England player had signed up to the show, the implication was clear, and his followers quickly picked up on what he was hinting. "I’m a celebrity get me out of here!?!???!?!?!!," commented one, while another wrote: "Don't tell me he's going on I'm a Celeb," and a third added: "Wrighty in the jungle," with a thumbs-up emoji.

A couple of commenters suggested that perhaps Gary shouldn't have let that slip just yet, with one suggesting ITV might not be happy with the "leak" and another writing: "#spoileralert." But most reactions were overwhelmingly positive, and included: "What a lad," "I'll watch that," and simply: "Yessss!!!!" Olympian Caitlin Jenner, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, and rugby star James Haskell have all been reported to be linked with the next series in recent weeks.

Gary's Instagram post got his followers talking

On Saturday, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway shared photos of her newly dyed eyebrows, which her fans and colleagues took as a hint that she was preparing for a stint somewhere eyebrow pencils might not be freely available. However, we'll have to wait a little longer to see a full, confirmed list of celebrity contestants, as the show traditionally makes viewers wait until its premiere to reveal exactly who will be spending time in the jungle with hosts Ant and Dec. The action kicks off on ITV on 17 November.

