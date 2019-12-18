Tamara Ecclestone's husband Jay Rutland has called for more empathy following TV coverage of the robbery at the couple’s mansion last week. The raid at the Kensington property on Friday saw burglars take around £50million worth of items. And on Tuesday night, Jay hit back at ITV TV star Lorraine Kelly after she said on her show that Tamara, 35, should have bought her jewellery from Claire's Accessories instead. Presenter Kate Thornton then added that Tamara's Instagram page, which showed that the couple have travelled to Lapland, might have alerted the thieves to the fact that the family weren’t home. Jay himself took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Tamara posing with their daughter Fifi next to a Father Christmas. He wrote: "It's Christmas and when we have an excited 5 year old, nothing is going to dampen our festive spirit. Strange few days but as a family we move forward with our heads up and a smile. We are all safe and that is more important than any possessions…"

Jay Rutland shared a family photo on Instagram following the robbery

The 38-year-old continued: "And to the people that want to laugh about what's happened, like @lorrainekellysmith and @thekatethornton, I truly hope you never have to experience having your homes ransacked and violated. Perhaps if you heard my daughter asking if the burglars are going to come back you might have a little more empathy. Peace."

Jay's post was quickly inundated with comments – a number from the couple's famous friends. Kirsty Gallacher wrote, "Love to you all," while Ronan Keating commented: "Bless ya all. Have a brilliant and peaceful Christmas." Jamie Redknapp added a love heart enoji, while Becky Vardy said: "Sending you all love! No one should have to go through that xx." Tamara's sister Petra Ecclestone also commented on the post: "The world is full of viscous, evil and jealous people, no one deserves to get their home broken into and their personal things taken regardless what wealth you may or may not have. It's disgusting what world we are living in and they should be ashamed of themselves. Love you guys x."