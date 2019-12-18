Lisa Armstrong seems to be moving on following her split from Ant McPartlin. The Strictly makeup artist was pictured in the company of a mystery man last week as she left a London hotel. The gentleman was seen hiding his face as he carried Lisa's luggage for her – and he has now been identified by the Daily Mail as music merchandising executive Jeremy Hewitt. Jeremy, 51, is the Global Head of Touring for Global Merchandising Services. A keen golfer, he has worked with a number of big stars, including Niall Horan, Little Mix and Lenny Kravitz. Jeremy's appearance by Lisa's side has sparked speculation that she is ready to start dating again. The 43-year-old split from Ant in January 2018 after a 12-year marriage, and the I'm A Celebrity presenter has since found love with Anne-Marie Corbett.

Jeremy Hewitt pictured second from right

Lisa has had a challenging time recently, following rumours that she and Ant are having trouble deciding on the terms of their divorce agreement. The couple married in 2006 and began divorce proceedings in 2018. Lisa took to Twitter at the weekend after the Daily Mail reported that she had turned down a generous offer to split her and her ex-husband's alleged £62 million fortune. After a follower tweeted to ask why she couldn't be happy with that amount, Lisa responded: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying."

Janette Manrara and Lisa Armstrong behind the scenes on Strictly

The star was granted a divorce from Ant due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

