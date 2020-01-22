Kristina Rihanoff has paid a touching tribute to her partner Ben Cohen. The former Strictly star took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise her former dance partner for being her "rock" while she is busy with work. Sharing a sweet black and white photo of them cuddling to her Stories, Kristina wrote: "While on the road touring this man holds everything on his shoulders – the kids, the house and our business @sooyogauk! He is a one of a kind best partner in life and business you can wish for. Love this man with all my heart @bencohenrugby." She also posted the image to her news feed and captioned it: "Love you @bencohenrugby thank you for always being my rock."

The dancer's fans were thrilled to see that the couple are still going strong, especially since she hasn't shared any photos of him on social media since October. One commented: "Delighted for you Kristina that in Ben you have found the perfect partner & soulmate. I could not be happier for you." Another said: "Awww, you two! Relationship goals right there!"

Kristina and Ben met in 2013 on the set of Strictly

Kristina and Ben have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. While they don't have any plans to marry at the moment, Kristina revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in June that she does have a desire to wed her long-term partner. "You know what? We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years." The mother-of-one added: "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully we'll gather the family around and it'll happen."

The couple told HELLO! they hope to marry one day

The happy couple share daughter Mila, three. The retired rugby player is also the proud father of twins Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. The three girls are "besotted with each other", said Ben, adding: "It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they're best mates. My girls are my everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.