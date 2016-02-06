Kristina Rihanoff is radiant as she shows off blossoming baby bump

Kristina Rihanoff was radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump on Friday night. The 38-year-old stepped out in a Strictly-style dress as she reunited with her fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates for the show's finale.

The blonde beauty, who is expecting her first child with rugby player Ben Cohen, donned an elegant Goddiva midnight blue floor-length gown complete with sequined bodice and white fur coat for the glitzy night out.

A photo posted by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff) on Feb 6, 2016 at 6:27am PST

Kristina Rihanoff wowed in a blue sequinned gown

The professional dancer took to Twitter to share the night's excitement with her 143,000 followers, as well as posting photos on her new Instagram account. Despite announcing that “it’s raining”, Kristina was clearly having a blast in a picture with ex-housemates TV personality Megan McKenna and model Jeremy McConnell.

She also shared a stunning selfie, showing off her flawless make-up and loose curly hairstyle as she prepared to head out for the evening. "Ready to see my pals @bbuk!!" she wrote in the caption.

A photo posted by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff) on Feb 5, 2016 at 12:52pm PST

Not being held back by recent reports that her relationship is on the rocks, the Russian mother-to-be let her hair down with her new friends.

Rumors of a split first surfaced last month following the Strictly Come Dancing star’s exit of the CBB house when Ben was not there to greet her. It was claimed that the couple “were living separate lives”, with a source saying that Ben had been “too preoccupied to put on a public show of affection”.

However, Ben revealed he had missed the evening because of a "brutal" flu. A spokesperson for the couple has also dismissed the speculation, confirming: "Ben and Kristina are very happy – everything is fine between them."

A photo posted by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff) on Feb 5, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

Kristina and Ben first went public with their romance in July 2015, after competing together on Strictly Come Dancing the previous year. No doubt this will be an exciting year for the pair, who are expecting their first child together.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in January the blonde bombshell shared her joy at her pregnancy, saying: "It was a surprise but I am obviously delighted, My mother was with me over Christmas and when we found out she put her arms around me and she cried with joy."

Ahead of her pregnancy news, the dancer announced her exit from Strictly Come Dancing after participating in the last eight seasons. On her decision to bid farewell to the BBC show she told HELLO!, "I think I am on a new path," she added, "learning about myself, how to relax and how to enjoy a more simple and balanced life. I can't say I'm not nervous. But I'm very excited about the future."