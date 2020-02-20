Carole Middleton has shared her support of her daughter's Early Years initiative. Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge unveiled her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey, which aims to spark a nationwide conversation about raising the next generation. On Thursday, Party Pieces – the party supplies company owned by Carole – encouraged followers to take part in the survey, tweeting: "There’s just a couple of days left to take part in the #5BigQuestions survey. Please join the conversation on the hopes and aspirations for UK children. It takes just five minutes - just visit the link before Friday 21st February and have your say!"

WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge ‘tried knitting’ for Prince George

As well as stocking everything from decorations and accessories for children's parties, the Middleton family business also sells a wide array of wedding essentials and boasts more than 10,000 thousand followers on Twitter, so the supportive tweet will no doubt have an impact.

MORE: Royals who love to ski - including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton

There’s just a couple of days left to take part in the #5BigQuestions survey.



Please join the conversation on the hopes & aspirations for UK children. It takes just 5 minutes - just visit the link before Friday 21st February and have your say!https://t.co/bqijlw08Hd https://t.co/gkG0vCBdGb — Party Pieces (@partypieces) February 20, 2020

Party Pieces tweeted support on Thursday

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher describes chat with Kate Middleton was just like 'talking to another mum'

The Duchess unveiled the survey during a visit to Birmingham in January. Since then, Kate has carried out engagements in Cardiff, Woking, London, Newtownards and Aberdeen, meeting families, children, charities and experts. She recently said: "It's great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society's views about raising the next generation. I'm so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can't wait to see the results."

The final number of participants is set to be huge, with over 100,000 people having already completed the survey. It's being conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of The Royal Foundation and will run until 21 February 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.