Roger Federer announces sad news as he is forced to withdraw from French Open The Swiss star will return to competitive tennis during the grass-court season

Roger Federer has pulled out of a series of tournaments after having knee surgery this week. Taking to his social media sites on Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, which had been "bothering him for a little while". He told his fans: "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday."

The tennis star then confirmed that doctors were "very confident of a full recovery". He explained: "After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone's support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!"

Roger Federer has pulled out from various tennis events

The official Wimbledon Instagram account was among the first to wish Roger a speedy recovery, posting: "Get well soon and see you in the summer." Rafael Nadal’s academy also tweeted: "Get well soon, Roger!" The 38-year-old, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last month, previously underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on his left leg in 2016, which limited him to seven tournaments that season.

Meanwhile, Roger is currently ranked world No. 3 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, more than any other men's singles player, and has an astonishing eight Wimbledon titles – an all-time record! His net worth is currently $123.6million (£98.8million).

