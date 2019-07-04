Roger Federer hilariously reveals he used to get his twins mixed up The tennis star has twin girls and twin boys

Roger Federer may be a doting father to two sets of twins, but the professional tennis player has openly admitted that he used to get his children mixed up. The 37-year-old sportsman shares nine-year-old twin girls, Myla and Charlene Federer, and five-year-old twin boys, Lenny and Leo Federer, with his wife Mirka Federer, who is a former Women's Tennis Association player. Opening up about his family during Wimbledon, Roger made the surprising revelation whilst taking part in Vogue's 73 Questions.

Roger Federer shares four children with wife Mirka

"I used to sometimes if I couldn't see their face right away," he shared. "But no, nowadays I'm a pro. Of course, I can tell them apart." When quizzed about what he has learnt since becoming a father, Roger explained that they taught him "patience and snuggling again" and added that "it's been the best." The dad-of-four also revealed that he wants his children to teach them "everything I know and more", and confessed they all already play tennis.

Rodger is currently ranked as World No. 3 in men's singles and has won Wimbledon an impressive eight times. He is often supported by his family at big tennis events across the globe. Earlier this year, the athlete paid an emotional tribute to his wife after he picked up a prize at the Miami Open. "I'd also like to thank my team who are also unbelievable," he told the crowd. "They are fantastic people, they are the back rock of the foundation of letting me still play at this level. I'd like to thank my wife who enjoys all the travelling, the packing, the helping, just the support. Without her, it would not be possible."

