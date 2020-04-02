Reverend Richard Coles hilariously pranked by his mum on April Fool's Day!

Reverend Richard Coles found himself the subject of an April Fool's prank on Wednesday – courtesy of his mother Elizabeth! The 58-year-old recounted the incident to his fans on Twitter, writing: "I cycled to mum's to fill the bird feeder. I looked through the french windows to where she sits, but she wasn't moving, the Daily Telegraph scattered around her. 'Mum!' I said, knocking on the window, 'MUM!' And she opened her eyes and mouthed 'fooled you'." Richard's followers loved his anecdote, with one commenting: "Laughing my head off! She keeps you on your toes!" A second added: "I think I love your mum. I look forward to her antics daily! X"

Richard shared his April Fool's anecdote on Twitter

Richard often entertains his followers with amusing anecdotes about his mum. Last month he tweeted: "To see mum. I asked if she was frightened about getting the virus. 'Not really. I've lived my life. And there's only so much Flog It one can bear.'" A tweet shared last year read: "Nurse: Mrs Coles, is this your famous son, the Strictly vicar?' Mum: "Yes, but he was awful, so no need to fuss.'" And another read: "Visiting Mum in hospital. Me: 'Oh, who brought you the grapes?' Mum: 'The one member of this family who's not a complete idiot.'"

In a 2017 interview with the Reader's Digest, Richard opened up about his childhood with his parents Elizabeth and Nigel, and his two brothers, Andy and Will. "I have happy memories of climbing into bed with Mum and Dad on a Sunday morning and Dad telling such good stories - ones he'd made up involving a Russian spy called Ram Doddler and another character called Evil Stravinsky," he recalled. "He was a very sweet, kind father and the gentlest and most gentlemanly of men. Both my parents were unfailingly loving and supportive. I remember seeing my mother as a rather glamorous figure. She and my father had busy social lives -playing badminton, attending concerts and going to the local ski club."

