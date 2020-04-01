Rita Wilson shares top tip with fans following coronavirus battle Tom Hanks' wife Rita has been keeping her spirits up as she recovers from COVID-19

Rita Wilson is on the road to recovery following her battle with coronavirus, and now that she is on the mend, she has been enjoying watching movies at home during the lockdown. On Wednesday, the 63-year-old uploaded a post on Instagram recommending a film to keep her fans entertained during this uncertain time. The star shared a photo of a scene from the movie A Simple Wedding, and wrote: "If you're looking for a movie to add to your shelter at home queue @simpleweddingmovie will make you laugh." Rita, along with husband Tom Hanks, were both tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia, and spent time in hospital before travelling back to LA.

Rita Wilson recommended a film to her fans during the coronavirus lockdown

Earlier in the week, Rita shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which she celebrated being a coronavirus survivor, as well as detailing her past health scares. "This date, 29 March, represents a time of great happiness," she wrote. "I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. 29 March also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy."

Rita and husband Tom Hanks were both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia

Expressing her gratitude and reflecting on the "blessings" she has received over the years, the actress continued: "I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.

"One year ago on 29 March, I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home. Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness." She added: "All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, 29 March, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

