Strictly's Joanne Clifton shares first picture of boyfriend as they enjoy date night during lockdown

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton is not letting the coronavirus lockdown mess with her love life, and on Saturday, the dancer took matters into her own hands and put together the most special date night for her and boyfriend AJ Jenksuk via FaceTime.

For the big night in, Joanne, 36, dressed to the nines in a gorgeous tulle skirt and deep V bodysuit. She wore her hair in loose waves and accessorised her look with drop down earrings and a gold necklace. "Last night we had a FaceTime date night... and it was incredibly special... we got all dressed up! Love you @aj_jenksuk (don’t worry… no more soppiness)," she captioned a split picture showing her stunning look and AJ, who opted for a black suit.

AJ was clearly delighted with the special mention, quickly replying "I love you" in the comments section. Joanne shared more snaps from the night, including a look at her living room set up, which featured red petals, candles and a bottle of wine. "Isolation FaceTime date night! Got all dressed up didn’t I?! It was very special especially in these times! @aj_jenksuk," she wrote alongside the pictures, before thanking her friends Sasha and Katya Jones for helping her make the night perfect. "And a special thank you @sashalatoya89 for sorting out the atmosphere and the decorations, doing me a photo shoot before (with @mrs_katjones directing from facetime) , AND even giving me a Gin bell to ring if I needed more!"

Joanne is Kevin Clifton's sister, and they've both appeared and won the Glitter Ball on the hit BBC dance show. Joanne won the show alongside Ore Oduba in 2016 and it was months later that she split with her last known boyfriend, Joseph Edward-Bader.

According to The Sun at the time, the Latin and Ballroom queen and her actor beau called it quits after eight months together.