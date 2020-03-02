Joanne Clifton congratulates brother Kevin Clifton in the sweetest way - see photo The Strictly stars will soon go on tour with Burn the Floor

Joanne Clifton was every inch the proud sister after she watched Kevin Clifton complete his West End stint in The Wedding Singer. Taking to her Instagram page to share a snap with her brother and their parents celebrating at a local Costa, the former Strictly Come Dancing star gushed: "He did good! PROUD SISTER!!! So happy I got back to see him in it! @keviclifton @wedsinglondon!" She added: "Congratulations to the whole cast! Oh and also CLEARLY had a TERRIBLE time there with my family." [sic]

Kevin took on the lead role of Robbie Hart, which was played by Adam Sandler in the 1998 Hollywood film of the same name. Next, fans will get to see the professional dancer team up with his sister for the Burn The Floor tour. The hit show will take to the road on 26 March, running through until the end of May.

"Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer," Kevin, 37, said of the production. "Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today. In 2019 I returned 'home' to Burn The Floor, and I am delighted to say that, in 2020, my sister Joanne will be joining me."

Joanne, meanwhile, joked: "I'm not competitive or anything, but being a World Champion, I have a natural nose for the win, especially against my brother Kev. He's always done everything first – he was born first, started dancing first, got on Strictly first, joined the amazing Burn the Floor first…oh wait, but I won the Strictly glitterball first, didn't I? Burn the Floor? More like Scorch the Earth. Come and see the show if you want to see who the REAL Clifton Champion is! Anything he can do, I can definitely do better!"

