Martine McCutcheon has wowed her fans on social media with a stunning makeup-free selfie. The former EastEnders star posted the snap on Thursday and the picture proved popular with her followers, gaining thousands of likes. "I had such a lovely lay in," she wrote on Instagram, before detailing her skin regime: "I took care of my hair and I did my full skincare routine without rushing! You can't beat a little pamper!"

Martine McCutcheon posted this intimate make-up free selfie

"The weather is glorious," she added. "It's scorching! So, I'm going to do a BBQ I think! Stay safe you lovely lot. #pamper #skincare #haircare #metime." With her wet hair pulled back, Martine's pretty facial features shone though. She then joked: "PS I will put some clothes on before I go out there I promise! What would the neighbours say?"

GALLERY: 7 stars who have suffered hilarious cooking fails in lockdown

Her fans were quick to comment on her at-home look, with one saying: "You always look so beautiful, but with a difference you are lovely inside and out you don't often get that." To which, Martine replied: "What a wonderful, kind thing to say - thank you so much." Another follower remarked: "You always look gorgeous and you have amazing skin. I'm going to BBQ too with my stay home family xxx." A third post read: "So naturally beautiful."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine talks about susprising people at Heathrow Airport

Over the past few weeks, the 43-year-old has been encouraging her followers to soak up the sun during the coronavirus lockdown. The star recently told fans that she was trying to get a tan by spending time in her sunny garden, as well as trying to keep positive. "Wow! Another glorious day, another fab hat," she said. "Whoop whoop! I'm spending today thinking about the future, making plans and laughing loads! What's your dream for when lockdown is over? Holidays? Seeing friends and family? I think it's really important during these tricky times to keep positive and to keep looking forward to fun things in the future."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.