Martine McCutcheon shares sweet throwback photo and she's barely changed at all So adorable!

Martine McCutcheon has shared a heartwarming throwback of herself when she was young, and it's sure to make your Tuesday that little bit brighter. On Monday evening the star was sorting through old boxes at home when she came across a lovely snap of herself aged eight, and she couldn't help but share it with her fans.

In the black and white photograph, Martine, 43, is grinning from ear to ear, and there's definitely a twinkle in her eye! The picture was taken when Martine was at stage school, and in her caption the mother-of-one opened up about her love of the entertainment industry. Martine wrote: "Going through some old boxes at my house and my god I’ve laughed and had some amazing little trips down memory lane! This was me at around 8 years old… Loving the camera even then! This photo started it all for me when I was at the Italia Conti Stage School. I looked back today and for the first time in a long time, I realised just how much that little girl overcame and accomplished. I simply loved the feeling of performing and making people feel good but I do feel that the entertainment business definitely chose me on a number of occasions and I’m so thankful for it!" Showbiz certainly wouldn't be the same without you, Martine!

Martine looks so much like her younger self!

Needless to say, the throwback delighted fans, many of whom flocked to Martine's comment section to let the actress know just how cute she looked, and how little she'd changed in appearance. One follower wrote: "Beautiful then and just as gorgeous now," and another added: "You still look the same. Beautiful."

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shares excitement over Love Actually sequel

Martine is known for treating fans to gorgeous throwback snaps

MORE: Martine McCutcheon reflects on those she has lost over Christmas

The similarities between Martine then and now are certainly uncanny; she looks practically identical to her childhood self! Fingers crossed the Love Actually star will share more throwback snaps with us in the future.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.