Kourtney Kardashian has shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Penelope Disick, seven, deep in conversation with her cousin North West, six, during a bike ride close to her home in Calabasas, LA. The doting mum shared the snapshot on her Instagram page during the weekend, although didn't specify whether it was a recent picture or one that was taken before the lockdown. While the Kardashian-Jenner family have all been keeping their social distance from each other, they have met up from afar on a few occasions, including on Kourtney's birthday, where she was surprised with a car parade from outside her home.

VIDEO: A look at the Kardashian kids over the years

Penelope and North were born just one year apart and are incredibly close. The pair have birthdays around the same time too and so for the past few years they have enjoyed joint parties. Last year, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian treated their daughters to a show-stopping Candyland-themed celebration. Not wanting to do anything by halves, the family went all out and transformed Kourtney's garden into a life-size board game, complete with every kind of sweet treat imaginable, as well as a craft station, fairground rides and party bags with Barbie dolls. North and Penelope dressed up in candy-themed outfits for the occasion too.

Kourtney Kardashian captured North West and Penelope Disick chatting during a bike ride

Currently, Kourtney is isolating at home with Penelope and her sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five. The children are splitting their time between their mum's house and their dad Scott Disick, who is currently staying at his holiday home in Malibu with girlfriend Sofia Richie. Kourtney recently spoke about their family's setup during an Instagram Live, saying: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

Penelope and North with their younger cousin True Thompson

North, meanwhile, is enjoying spending quality time with her parents and siblings at their home in Hidden Hills. Kim recently revealed that all her children are loving having their mum and dad at home all the time, as they are usually travelling for work during the week. North has even featured in some of her mum's videos during the lockdown, including a hilarious clip of the reality star trying to get five minutes' peace in the spare bathroom to do a makeup tutorial. In the footage, Kim is interrupted by her daughter, who tells her off after the star admits to the camera that her children wouldn't leave her alone. "Hey, that's mean!" North retorted back.

