Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope pays tribute to cousin North with cute T-shirt

The little girls are best friends who often attend ballet class together. At the weekend Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick showed just how much she loves her cousin North West by wearing a T-shirt namechecking her.

The two little girls, seen here on October 14, are growing up almost like sisters

The tribute to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl made a lighthearted reference to her reputation as a junior style setter and all-around role model. Her black sleeveless Tee had the phrase: "What would North do?" emblazoned across it in big gold letters.

Kourtney had taken three-year-old Penelope and her brother Mason, five, to the movies. Their little brother Reign, who will be one on December 14, had stayed at home, possibly with his grandmother Kris Jenner or father Scott Disick.

Just us supermodels. Una foto publicada por Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) el 21 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 11:10 PST

The cousins have been spending even more time together as Penelope's parents are currently separated and a few weeks ago Scott was in rehab to deal with some personal issues.

Despite being pregnant North's mother Kim stepped in to give her sister a helping hand during those difficult weeks over the summer.

Shout out to @coreygamble for being my security for the night. 💣 Una foto publicada por Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) el 23 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 2:54 PST

Kourtney has had a break of late, stepping out to to Diddy's birthday party where she hung out with her young sister supermodel Kendall Jenner and her friends Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid.

That night out was followed by an American Music Awards afterparty where her mother's boyfriend Corey Gamble gallantly helped her out of the Nice Guy club.