Elle Macpherson shares incredibly rare photo of son Flynn as he graduates from university The supermodel has two sons with ex-fiancé, French financier Arpad Busson

Elle Macpherson is incredibly private about her personal life and rarely shares any pictures of her children on social media. So fans were clearly delighted when she paid tribute to her son Flynn on Saturday, showing off several snaps of her eldest son throughout the years to mark the end of his university days.

"My beloved Flynn. Last day of university. Congratulations on your brilliant academic life. It seems only yesterday you were this young boy or the teenager graduating high school - We are so proud of the man you've become and how you’ve evolved and adjusted to life’s twists and turns and flourished with humor, grace and elegance," she proudly wrote, before adding: "@cyfly08 you are a credit to yourself. I wish we were celebrating in more traditional ways, but we will in time. Today is just the beginning..."

Flynn is Elle's eldest child with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson

The supermodel's fans sent their congratulations but praised Elle for her part in his success.

"Congratulations to you Elle… this is a reflection of how you have raised him… and best of luck to your very lucky son for his exciting future," wrote a follower, whilst another one said: "Flynn has grown into an elegant, handsome young man. Wish him well. He was always kind to my youngest at school. You're a great parent, he does you credit."

Flynn, whose full real name is Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, paid tribute to his mother last year. Speaking to Vogue Australia, he said: "I know everyone says that about their mum, but it really is true. My mother has always been so incredibly devoted to me and my brother."

Elle and Flynn pictured together when he was younger

He added: "I always knew we were her number one priority. It has shone through everything from the way she chooses her jobs to the way she cooks dinner.

"Just from the conversations I've had with friends [about their parents], I know that she's special, in the way she prioritises us," he said.

Flynn, who studied at Boston college and is a licensed pilot, is Elle's eldest son. The model also has 16-year-old Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson (known as Cy) with her ex-fiancé, French financier Arpad Busson.