Lewis Hamilton is in mourning after revealing his beloved pet dog Coco died suddenly on Thursday night, despite his efforts to try and "revive her" after her "heart gave in".

The Formula 1 driver paid tribute to his pet pooch – he also has another British Bulldog named Roscoe – on social media, sharing some sweet photos of her as he revealed Coco "died at home with the family by her side".

Lewis Hamilton's dog Coco died on Thursday

Posting on Instagram, Lewis wrote: "Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use.

"She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her. Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive, she went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy loving dog she was."

British Bulldog Coco was just six

He added: "On her last day, we shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and how happy she was always to see me. She was only six, healthy and happy. Naturally, my heart is broken but I hope she’s in a better place with my Aunty Diane. Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved and cared for her."

Lewis' celebrity friends were quick to pay their condolences, with Formula 1 responding: "So sorry to hear that, Lewis." Kris Jenner wrote: "So so sorry Lewis… We love you!!" Animal rights organisation PETA added: "Oh, Lewis, we know you adored Coco, so very sorry. Thinking of you, wishing you strength and happy memories of that shared love."

