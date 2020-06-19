Bilbo Baggins actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 

Sir Ian Holm, who was perhaps best known for his beloved portrayal as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died aged 88. The actor, who also received an Oscar nomination for Chariots of Fire and starred in Alien, The Hobbit and The Sweet Hereafter, passed away in hospital on Friday morning. His agent released a statement which read: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer."

Ian played Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings

His agent also confirmed that his illness was related to Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife Sophie de Stempel, his five children, daughters Sarah-Jane, Melissa and Jessica and sons Barnaby and Harry, and grandson Archie.

Fans flooded social media with tributes to the late actor, who received a knighthood for his contribution to drama in 1998, with one writing: "A wonderful actor with so many amazing roles to his name. For me, Ian Holm will always be Pod from the Borrowers. I was desperate to join the Borrowers crew as a kid."

The actor passed away on Friday morning

Another added: "RIP Sir Ian Holm. One of our very greatest actors. Never has an actor said so much by doing so little." Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard also wrote: "The great Ian Holm is dead. Wonderful actor and it’s so sad to see him go. Farewell, you did great work Sir."