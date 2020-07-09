Glee star Naya Rivera declared missing after young son found alone in a boat The 33-year-old is a mum to four-year-old Josey

Glee actress Naya Rivera has been reported as a missing person after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat on California's Lake Piru on Wednesday. The 33-year-old and her little boy, Josey Dorsey, had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together. After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya.

According to the Ventura Sherrif's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not.

A search and rescue dive team and helicopter equipped with a drone both assisted in the search on Wednesday, but Naya has still not been found. Fillmore Police Department suspended the search for the night, but plan to resume again on Thursday.

Naya's latest Instagram post, which she shared on the day she went missing, is a close-up image showing her kissing her little boy. Her heartbreaking caption reads: "Just the two of us."

In a 2016 interview, Naya opened up about motherhood, saying: "It's made me a much more observant person. [You realise] how truly selfless you become.

"I hope to instill good morals and values in him. I want to teach him to be confident but kind, strong but not proud, and to always be in love with life."

She told Mini Magazine: "Taking the time to not worry about your house or to-do lists or the baby is hard, but necessary.

"[It's] the love I get from him. Little things like the two kisses he stood up and gave me last night to say thank you for making him mac and cheese from scratch. It's a love never found anywhere or with anyone else.

"I'm going to cry so hard when the day comes that he doesn't want to hold my hand because it's not 'cool.' "

The TV star and singer welcomed her son with actor Ryan Dorsey in September 2015. The couple were married in July 2014, but they finalised their divorce in June 2018.

Naya is best known for her role in Glee. She starred as Santana Lopez on the show from 2009 until 2015, for which she received nominations for numerous awards.