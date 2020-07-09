Alison Hammond's infectious personality has really shone through in her latest Instagram snap! The TV star shared a photo taken behind-the-scenes on This Morning, as her co-stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield prepped for the ITV show in their dressing room.

WATCH: Alison Hammond joined by reluctant son Aidan for hilarious TikTok video

The picture, taken by Phillip, shows Holly applying her face powder and smiling for the camera, while in the background, beaming Alison can be seen striking a pose.

"Why am I so extra???" Alison joked in the caption. "@schofe and @hollywilloughby say 'let's take a nice make-up picture', Simple! Or is it? Why do I have to go one step further and think I'm on the stage, jazz hands and everything!! Do you think I should get help????"

Alison shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the This Morning studio

Alison has cemented her position as one of the UK's most popular presenters, thanks to her bubbly nature and sunny disposition. Earlier in lockdown, she delighted fans by sharing a TikTok video that she filmed with her reluctant teenage son, Aidan.

While Alison is typically energetic in her efforts, her child was considerably less keen – and the results were hilarious. "Aidan my son pretending not to enjoy this Tik Tok! He's loving it more than me," the 45-year-old joked in the caption.

Alison and her son Aidan

Sadly, the This Morning star had some devastating news to share with her fans just last month. Alison announced the death of her biological father, sharing a photo of her dad, who bore a striking resemblance to his famous daughter.

In a heartbreaking caption, Alison wrote: "This is my real Dad Clifford Hammond who passed away last week in Jamaica. I'm saddened that I won't be able to make his funeral and saddened that he want part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness. Sleep well Daddy, love leaves a memory no one can steal. RIP."