Iman's fans are convinced her dog Max is identical to David Bowie David Bowie passed away in January 2016

David Bowie's wife Iman shared the most glamorous picture of her and her dog Max on Thursday, and fans went wild over her pet's likeness to the Starman singer.

Sharing the snap, which shows her sitting on a grey sofa whilst holding Max in her arms and wearing a stunning kaftan, Iman wrote: "Max & I ... forever grateful for his unconditional love #MaxLove."

Iman posing with her dog Max

Fans were quick to comment on her adorable pet, who has a brown eye and a blue one.

"Bowie eyes on the doggy," one said, whilst another one wrote: "He has a blue and a brown eye like Bowie! I had the pleasure of meeting him on time. As artistic as he was...he seemed extremely shy. May he R.I.P."

A third remarked: "My animals are my world, they heal, love unconditionally and make life with living. I can only imagine how hard the last few years have been for you, so lovely you have Max, especially with those beautiful eyes."

It's been four years since David Bowie passed away from liver cancer. Two years after his sad passing, his wife of 24 years revealed she felt "very lonely" but would "never remarry".

Following David's death, Iman has said she will never remarry

"I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: 'You mean your late husband?' I said, no, he is always going to be my husband," she said in an interview with The Oprah Magazine.

The 64-year-old founder of Iman Cosmetics added that grieving as a public figure hasn't come easy.

"People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: 'I am so sorry for your loss.' I'm like, don't touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry? I get the fans' grief, but it's not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father," she said referring to their daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones, 19.

"And sometimes, I don't want people to know how sad I am," she shared. "People say to me, 'Oh, you're so strong...I'm not strong—I am just trying to keep it together."