Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia De Rossi reveals if Ellen plans to quit show The Hollywood star has been hosting her show since 2003

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia De Rossi, has given a definitive answer as to whether Ellen will quit her show amid mounting drama insisting, she’s staying put!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has recently come under fire over allegations of a "toxic work environment”, and is currently being investigated by WarnerMedia. But Portia, 47, says her wife of twelve-years will not be hanging up her hosting towel just yet.

Portia spoke to reporters while on a dog walk with her mother, Margaret, in Santa Barbara, California, and said Ellen, 62, is "doing great”.

MORE: Inside Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossie's Californian home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellen Degeneres help Jennifer Aniston get ready

When asked if she had plans to continue her talk show, Portia simply responded: "Yes, she is."

There have been dozens of complaints by former staffers who have made allegations of harassment, sexual misconduct, and assault from top executives.

Ellen issued a statement of apology addressing the claims, insisting these things will not happen again under her watch.

"As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

Ellen has also been hosting from home

Many celebrities, including Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Hart, Jerry O’Connell, and Katy Perry, have shown their support for Ellen. The California Girls singer tweeted: "I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow."

But others, such as Everybody Loves Raymond actor, Brad Garrett, Back to the Future’s Lea Thompson and comedian, Kevin T. Porter disagree.

Ellen - who launched the show in 2003 - also apologised to staff in a memo after the investigation was launched and wrote: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

Ellen has won multiple awards for her show

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop.

"As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded.

"To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.