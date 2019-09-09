Ellen DeGeneres talks holding baby Archie and feeding him during Windsor visit The chat show host has been lucky enough to meet Archie!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept their baby son Archie out of the public eye since his arrival in May, but many of their friends have had the pleasure of meeting the newborn – including US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres. The TV personality has opened up about her time with the royals on The Ellen DeGeneres show, and revealed that she even got to feed Archie – who she said looks just like Prince Harry. She told her audience that she had flown to London and that she had: "Spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan," and that the baby boy looks just like his dad. She said: "I just want to say it was an honour for them to meet me. Seriously, they are so amazing. They're the cutest couple, so down to earth. And I just hate it, I see them get attacked and it's not fair. They're just two of the most down to earth, compassionate people, they are doing so much good in the world. And they're doing all this work with Botswana for elephants and I love that. So we're all going to do something together."

Ellen DeGeneres drew a picture of royal baby Archie after she met him

Ellen continued: "I mean I can't tell you how sweet they are. But the most important thing is I got to hold Archie. I fed Archie. I knew how to hold him. He weighs 15 pounds which is the exchange rate of $17 here. Do you want to see a picture of him? I don't have one, I didn't think it was right to, but I did draw a picture of him and he looks like Harry. He has a body but I just did the face for y'all, he actually has a perfectly circular head. He looks just like Harry. And he had more hair than I did at the time."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept Archie out of the public eye since his arrival

Ellen had previously teased details of her meeting with Harry and Meghan in August in a public statement defending them against the backlash they had endured as a result of using a private jet to go on holiday. She wrote on Twitter: "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people." It concluded: "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

