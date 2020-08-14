David Beckham and James Corden look unrecognisable in hilarious new video The ex-footballer and The Late Late Show host are good friends

David Beckham and James Corden both had a surprising makeover in a new episode of the talk show host's popular programme, The Late Late Show this week, which showed the close friends spinning, boxing, and trying out a whole new look.

In a pre-recorded segment, the two stars donned '80s clothing to recreate Don Johnson's iconic image in classic TV show Miami Vice, in honour of the fact that David is now one of the owners of Florida football team Inter Miami.

Both men rocked iconic white blazers over pastel T-shirts, sunglasses, bleached blond hair and plenty of stubble, although the former footballer wasn't entirely convinced it was a good idea.

"James are you sure about this?" he asked, as the two of them climbed into a sports car. His friend replied: "Oh yes, next stop Miami, let's go baby!" It was the perfect end to a video that showcased the pair's great chemistry, as they made the most of a day off by spending time together.

The segment started with James calling David and asking, "I was just wondering if you want to hang? Biking? Yeah, why not?" James turned up on a pushbike with a baguette in the basket, surprising David who said, "No, we're going spinning."

"Oh, you're obsessed with spin class," James responded, before suggesting that David might want to cut back on exercise as he gets older for the sake of his looks.

James and David rocked an iconic 1980s look. Image: ViacomCBS

"The best anti-ageing tip in the world: gain seven pounds a year. I'm 42, I look 26," he joked. David didn't seem convinced, and after the pair struggled to adjust James' bike, their class finally began – and looked like very hard work! After the warm-up, James had a go at leading his own class, putting on some Spice Girls music, which David gamely joined in with.

The Gavin & Stacey creator then told the class to stop pedalling, quipping: "You're going downhill, enjoy it... shut your eyes, it's a quiet road." The twosome then headed to a boxing gym, where they practised skipping and sparring.

David broke out some gorgeous pink boxing shorts and a "Becks and the City" robe while James wore all black, including a "Flames Corden" robe. Despite the presenter declaring, "I haven't had a fight since I was 13," he managed to pin the former footballer before heading back to the studio. Not a bad day's work!

