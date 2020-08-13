David Beckham shares his ultimate fast food meal – and it's a British favourite! The dad-of-four's supper looks so delicious

It looks like the Beckham family are back in Blighty after a very glamorous holiday in Puglia, Italy (jealous, us?) and dad David has headed straight for his favourite comfort food.

Yes, the former England footballer shared a photo of his perfect supper on his Instagram Stories, and we're betting many of you will agree with his choice.

"Fish & chips with peas and gravy with a savaloy. Does it get any better?" wrote David on a snap of his tasty-looking meal, before adding, "Oh and curry sauce."

David was enjoying the fast food dinner as he watched the Champions League football on TV. On one plate we can see some battered fish, a savaloy sausage, spring roll and pickled onions. On the other plate, David has covered his chips and peas with his curry sauce. What a feast!

David's fish and chip supper

The husband of Victoria Beckham is known for his love of food, often showing off his cooking skills on his social media pages. The model has even started making his own honey, recently sharing a snap of his beehive at the family's Cotswolds home.

David and his four children

And back in January, David even made a batch of dumplings to celebrate Chinese New Year. Sharing the clip on Instagram, David could be seen stacking the filling in the centre of the dough before brushing some water around the edges to help the dough to stick and then placing them in a steamer.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "Wishing you all a Happy Lunar New Year. I must say I am quite proud of my first attempt at making dumplings!" His close friend and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was even impressed with his efforts and commented: "Decent job."