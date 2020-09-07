Michelle Obama gives honest account about marriage to husband Barack The couple have been married since 1992

Michelle Obama has opened up about married life whilst offering her listeners some advice on relationships.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, the wife of former US President Barack Obama explained: "You can't Tinder your way into a long-term relationship."

Michelle, who has been married to the US politician for nearly 28 years, was a young associate at a Chicago law firm when the couple first met in 1989. After dating for three years, Michelle and Barack tied the knot on 3 October 1992.

During the candid chat, the mum-of-two jokingly confessed that there were times when she "wanted to push Barack out of the window".

"I say that because it's like, you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit and these periods can last a long time - they can last years," the 56-year-old explained.

However, the couple are happily married and parents to their two daughters Malia Ann, 22, and Sasha, 19.

The couple are parents to two daughters

"Young couples, they face these challenges and they're ready to give up because they think they're broken," she added. "And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage.

"If I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would've missed all the beauty that was there as well."

Michelle also confessed that romance needs to happen "organically," explaining that, "there's no magic way to make [marriage] happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."

