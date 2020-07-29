Michelle Obama has sat down for a one-on-one conversation with her husband, the former President Barack Obama in her debut episode, The Michelle Obama Podcast.

Listeners were given a rare opportunity to join an intimate conversation between one of America's most beloved couples as they discussed the importance of the legacy they're hoping to leave behind for their daughters, 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha.

Discussing the relationship they had with their dad, Michelle said: "When it comes to fathers raising their girls, I do think that the average father today does believe that their girl can be anything she wants to be and they are delivering those messages around the dinner table.

"There is a different way of parenting. But what we didn't do... We delivered those messages at the dinner table but we didn't take them to the board room. We didn't change our workplaces; we didn't change things outside the home..."

"We didn't institutionalise," added Obama, to which, his wife said: "We didn't institutionalise the values that we'd been teaching this generation of kids. So now, they are growing up. They are leaving the dinner table and they are going out into the world and going, 'The world doesn't look like what I was taught back home.' You know, this isn't right."

The couple share two daughters Malia and Sasha

During the candid chat, they expressed their hopes that their daughters live "in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody. Celebrates and sees everybody".

"They'll be fine. Right," responded Obama, with Michelle saying: "Yeah. That's absolutely right" The former residents of the White House also opened up about falling in love and what it has been like to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know that at the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I fell in love with you is," gushed the mum-of-two.

Barack added: "It wasn't just my looks... but that’s okay." Michelle replied: "You're cute you know... But no, one of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother's and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised!"