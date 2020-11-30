Sir Sean Connery sadly passed away on 31 October at the age of 90, and his cause of death has now been revealed. According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the James Bond actor died of pneumonia, heart problems and old age.

The official documents state that Sean passed away at his home in the Bahamas from atrial fibrillation – an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can cause poor blood flow – as well as his age and pneumonia. He had also suffered from dementia in his final years.

WATCH: Sir Sean Connery remembered as "world's greatest Scot, the definitive Bond"

His widow, Micheline Roquebrune, previously confirmed that Sean has died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family members. She told the Mail on Sunday, "I was with him all the time and he just slipped away.

"He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss. It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly."

Sir Sean pictured with his wife, Marcheline

Earlier this month, Micheline confirmed that the actor's ashes were to be scattered in his home country of Scotland. She told the Scottish Mail that Sean would be cremated in a private service in the Bahamas, and that his ashes would be kept safe "until we can travel".

"He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland," she continued, adding that his family would like this to happen just as soon as the coronavirus restrictions allow.

The James Bond star with his wife and his son, Jason Connery

"Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him," said Micheline, 91, who was married to the actor for 45 years.

Sir Sean, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his incredible career, including an Oscar and three Golden Globes. But it was his portrayal of 007 that earned his worldwide fame.

He was the first actor to utter the words "Bond, James Bond" and made six films as the British secret service agent. One of his successors, Pierce Brosnan, joined the flood of tributes following the news of his death in October.

Sir Sean in his iconic role as James Bond

"Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever," he wrote.

"You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role.

"You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. You were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

