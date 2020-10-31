Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90, the BBC reports.

Best known for his portrayal of 007, Sean collected an impressive amount of awards over his career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two BAFTA awards.

He won an Oscar in 1988 when he was awarded best supporting actor for his role in The Untouchables.

What's more, the iconic actor was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

Sean turned 90 in August.

The Hollywood favourite retired from acting in 2006, and from public life entirely in 2011.

The Edinburgh-born star has remained out of the spotlight lately, but appeared in the BBC Two documentary that was re-aired in August to mark his brithday, albeit via interviews.

The documentary, titled Sean Connery in Sean Connery: In His Own Words on Saturday, also featured commentary from his closest friends including George Lucas and Laurence Fishburne.

There were rumours back in 2013 that Sean was suffering from Alzheimer's, as a German outlet reported that his friend, Sir Michael Caine, had suggested that he was becoming confused and suffering from memory loss.

The actor is best known for playing James Bond

However, Michael later clarified his comments, telling The Daily Record: "I did some interviews over in Germany for a new film I have done and can only assume that someone has twisted my words or got the wrong end of the stick. I haven’t seen Sean for a couple of years but my wife and I spoke to him on the phone on his birthday this week and he was very well."

He added: "I have no idea where they are getting this stuff from. He is much better now [after struggling with ill health] and it was never anything to do with his mental state." Sean's publicist also denied the reports.

Sean released a statement in 2017 following the sad death of Roger Moore, saying: "I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing, we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him."

Many of Sean's fans have taken to Twitter since the news broke to share the sadness, with Piers Morgan writing: "RIP Sir Sean Connery, 90. The first James Bond. The best James Bond. What sad news."

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, added: "I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons."

In the wake of the news, BAFTA tweeted: "We are very sorry to hear of the death of British acting legend Sir Sean Connery. He was a BAFTA Fellow, a BAFTA Special Award recipient and won a Leading Actor BAFTA in 1988 for The Name Of The Rose."