Vanessa Bryant has shared two beautiful black and white photos to mark Christmas Day. In the first, she can be seen sitting on a white sofa with her children Natalia, Capri and Bianka.

In the second, the four can be seen alongside Vanessa's late husband and daughter, Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

Alongside the images, captured by photographer Brian Bowensmith, the doting mum added the caption: "Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri."

Vanessa shared the photos on Instagram

Famous faces and fans alike took to the comment section of the 38-year-old's post to share heartfelt messages.

Actress Lily Collins wrote: "Sending so much love and light to you all." Another social media user added: "So beautiful! Wishing you and your family a blessed Christmas filled with love, light and health. May Kobe and Gigi continued to watch over you and protect you and guide you!"

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa, who lost her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash at the start of the year, shared incredible photographs of the deep red Christmas tree her florist friend Jeff Leatham had given her - packed full of roses.

Vanessa lost her husband and daughter in January

The thoughtful gift clearly managed to get Vanessa and her three daughters in a holiday mood - with Vanessa posting an array of Instagram stories featuring the stunning tree.

As she talked to her daughter in one of the clips, Vanessa could be heard getting emotional. "Look how gorgeous it is. Isn't it beautiful?" she asked, seemingly holding back tears.

The red roses are especially poignant for Vanessa as she was gifted a wonderful bouquet of identical flowers, also provided by Jeff, on her first anniversary without her husband back in April.

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, in January.

These days Vanessa wears a diamond ring with Kobe's name spelled out on it, on her wedding finger, to keep her late husband close at all times.

