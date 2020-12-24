Vanessa Bryant in tears over Christmas tree made of red roses from Kobe Bryant Our hearts go out to Vanessa and her daughters this year

Vanessa Bryant's late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are tragically missing from the family's Christmas celebrations this year - but friends are making sure they are certainly not forgotten.

Vanessa got tearful as she filmed a video showing the tree full of Kobe's red roses

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa, who lost her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash at the start of the year, shared incredible photographs of the deep red Christmas tree her florist friend Jeff Leatham had given her - packed full of roses.

The thoughtful gift clearly managed to get Vanessa and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in a holiday mood - with Vanessa posting an array of Instagram stories featuring the stunning tree. As she talks to her daughter in one of the clips, Vanessa can be heard getting emotional. "Look how gorgeous it is. Isn't it beautiful?" she asks, seemingly holding back tears.

WATCH: Vanessa gets emotional as she shows fans the stunning tree

The red roses are especially poignant for Vanessa as she was gifted a wonderful bouquet of identical flowers, also provided by Jeff, on her first anniversary without her husband back in April.

Flowers from "my Kobe" back in April

Kobe's teammate Pau Gasol arranged for her late hubby to be able to send his wife a token of his love - and it was something Vanessa truly appreciated. "Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. Thank you @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant#BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol," she captioned the picture of the 19th anniversary gift.

Of course Christmas without a loved one is an especially difficult time. But Vanessa's friends are rallying round to support her. As well as giving her a stunning tree, Jeff's presents included six bright red heart presents beneath it, also covered in roses - and we're guessing two of the hearts belong to Kobe and Gianna.

Khloe Kardashian also kindly delivered a treat to the Bryant family, in the form of a gingerbread house, complete with Kobe and Gigi's name on it, and Vanessa was clearly touched.

Kobe and Gianna tragically lost their lives back in January

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, in January.

These days Vanessa wears a diamond ring with Kobe's name spelled out on it, on her wedding finger, to keep her late husband close at all times.

The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mause, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester and the pilot, Ara Zobayan. They were all travelling to Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for Gianna's basketball game.

