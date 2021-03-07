In an exclusive shoot and interview in HELLO! Magazine, The Voice Kids coach and McFly singer/songwriter Danny Jones opens up about family life and tells why Spice Girl Mel C is his new favourite person.

Paying tribute to his wife Georgia who is the dream mum to their three-year-old son, Cooper, ahead of Mother’s Day, he tells HELLO!: "She is amazing, she makes me very proud. Every time I am on my way home, I just get really excited to see them. She keeps us all together."

Danny, who will be celebrating his 35th birthday this week, also reveals how the past year has brought a whole new mindset for both him and Georgia as she talks for the first time about how she turned to therapy after struggling with anxiety; lockdown was the trigger.

"I have always been super independent, but this just stripped it all away. It hit me like a ton of bricks,” she says. “I did open up to Danny eventually. He has struggled with anxiety in the past, but I’ve never had any kind of mental health issues. I’m the one who looks after everyone else and, in a way, I’ve always been the more mentally strong one, so to suddenly feel like that, it was a shock."

Danny encouraged her to go for counselling which has helped her. "I picked up that something was wrong," the singer tells HELLO!. "The problem is you just can’t see it, but like with a physical injury, you need to fix it, and it is a long process, and each step you take is a building block to your stability."

The couple are looking forward to Mother's Day

Now the couple are looking to the future with Danny mapping out his perfect 24-hours once restrictions lift: “A Carlsberg Day, a football game, a BBQ with everyone, the sun on my face.”

He also shares his excitement at Mel C joining him, Pixie Lott and Will.i.am as a coach on The Voice Kids. "Mel C is my new favourite person. She is really cool. First of all, she is a Spice Girl, so everyone gets really excited just by that. I love sitting there and listening to her stories from her Spice Girls days. You never know, I think the coaches might have to turn into the Spice Girls at one point!"

