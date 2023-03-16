17 best kids birthday party ideas for an at home celebration

Elizabeth Aminoff
Kids birthday party planning ideas for parents looking to celebrate at home. From party hats to balloon displays, and fun activity ideas these 20 birthday party supples are sure to make your child’s birthday bash one to remember.
Whether you are throwing your child’s birthday party from home, or hiring a venue - you want it to be the most special and fun day for everyone attending. However, sometimes throwing the party from home can be a little more challenging because it means sorting out everything yourself and that's a daunting task.
The Best Kids Birthday Party Supplies
We have found 17 of the best children’s birthday party must-haves that will ensure this celebration is the best one yet for everyone attending.
Kids Party Balloons and Bunting
Sage Green Birthday Decorations, £6.99, Amazon
This gorgeous sage green bunting and balloon set would be the perfect decorative piece for a party.
Personalised Balloon, £29.59, Etsy
Make the birthday balloons extra special this year with this super special, personalished bubble balloon that any child is bound to love.
Animal Party Bunting
Animal Bunting, £6.20, Etsy
Great for little ones, this adorable animal bunting is a great and easy way to decorate your home for the party - especially if you are thinking of having any animal related theme!
Kids Party Table Cloths
Colourful Disposable Table Cloths, £8.39, Amazon
Disposable table cloths are essential for an at-home children’s party! Coming in a wide array of colours, these cloths will ensure the inevitable party mess stays contained, and will make the clean up process a whole lot easier.
Kids Party Tableware
Party Tableware Set, £16.99, Amazon
Coming with everything from disposable plates to straws to napkins, this tableware set has everything you could possibly need and more for your little one’s party - saving you the risk of forgetting anything!
Kids Party Blowers
Party Blowers, £9.49, Amazon
Keep the party atmosphere alive with some good old party horns that are always a favourite with the kids.
Kids Party Hats
Pack of 12 Party Hats, £8.66, Amazon
No child’s birthday celebration is complete without party hats for everyone to wear to get in the spirit. Always a hit with the kids, these always go down a treat.
Kids Party Cake
Rainbow Birthday Cake, £42.50, Lola's Cupcakes
No birthday party is complete without a great cake - and this rainbow cake is a failsafe option.
Disco Light
Disco Light, £11.70, Amazon
Because fun disco lights never go amiss…
Bluetooth Speaker
Bluetooth Speaker, £92.79, Amazon
Playing some of the kids favourite songs is a great way to set the atmosphere at your party, and this music system is also great if you plan on playing classic party games like musical bumps or pass the parcel.
Kids Party Pinnata
Pinnata, £17.99, Amazon
Fill it with some sweet treats and goodies, and this pinnata is bound the keep the children entertained and having fun.
Kids Temporary Tattoos
Animal Temporary Tattoos, £1.99, Party Pieces
Perfect to do at the party, or to pack in goodie bags, these animal water tattoos are a great party addition.
Activity Idea: Slime Making
DIY Slime Kit, £17.99, Amazon
A hit for boys or girls, slime is all the rage at the moment - so its needless to say that this slime making set would go down a treat as your child’s party!
Activity idea: Jewellery Making
Jewellery Making Set, £15.99, Amazon
A great option for a little girl’s birthday party in particular, jewellery making is a fool-proof way of keeping her and her friends occupied - and gives them mementos to take home!
Pin the Tail on the donkey party game
Pin The Tail On The Donkey Game, £7.99, Amazon
A classic party game, pin the tail is an oldie but goldie, and will forever be a birthday party favourite.
Kids Going Home Bags
Colourful Going Home Bags, £8.99, Amazon
An easy one to forget about, going home bags are must-haves for a child’s birthday bash. Fill them with some goodies, and you can be sure all the kids leave the party in high spirits.
Kids Party Personalised Stickers
Personalised Stickers, £1.75, Etsy
Personalised stickers are great to stick on going home bags, presents, or any other party decor.
