17 best kids birthday party ideas for an at home celebration

Whether you are throwing your child’s birthday party from home, or hiring a venue - you want it to be the most special and fun day for everyone attending. However, sometimes throwing the party from home can be a little more challenging because it means sorting out everything yourself and that's a daunting task.

The Best Kids Birthday Party Supplies

We have found 17 of the best children’s birthday party must-haves that will ensure this celebration is the best one yet for everyone attending.

Kids Party Balloons and Bunting

Sage Green Birthday Decorations, £6.99, Amazon

This gorgeous sage green bunting and balloon set would be the perfect decorative piece for a party.

Personalised Balloon, £29.59, Etsy

Make the birthday balloons extra special this year with this super special, personalished bubble balloon that any child is bound to love.

Animal Party Bunting

Animal Bunting, £6.20, Etsy

Great for little ones, this adorable animal bunting is a great and easy way to decorate your home for the party - especially if you are thinking of having any animal related theme!

Kids Party Table Cloths

Colourful Disposable Table Cloths, £8.39, Amazon

Disposable table cloths are essential for an at-home children’s party! Coming in a wide array of colours, these cloths will ensure the inevitable party mess stays contained, and will make the clean up process a whole lot easier.

Kids Party Tableware

Party Tableware Set, £16.99, Amazon

Coming with everything from disposable plates to straws to napkins, this tableware set has everything you could possibly need and more for your little one’s party - saving you the risk of forgetting anything!

Kids Party Blowers

Party Blowers, £9.49, Amazon

Keep the party atmosphere alive with some good old party horns that are always a favourite with the kids.

Kids Party Hats

Pack of 12 Party Hats, £8.66, Amazon

No child’s birthday celebration is complete without party hats for everyone to wear to get in the spirit. Always a hit with the kids, these always go down a treat.

Kids Party Cake

Rainbow Birthday Cake, £42.50, Lola's Cupcakes

No birthday party is complete without a great cake - and this rainbow cake is a failsafe option.

Disco Light

Disco Light, £11.70, Amazon

Because fun disco lights never go amiss…

Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker, £92.79, Amazon

Playing some of the kids favourite songs is a great way to set the atmosphere at your party, and this music system is also great if you plan on playing classic party games like musical bumps or pass the parcel.

Kids Party Pinnata

Pinnata, £17.99, Amazon

Fill it with some sweet treats and goodies, and this pinnata is bound the keep the children entertained and having fun.

Kids Temporary Tattoos

Animal Temporary Tattoos, £1.99, Party Pieces

Perfect to do at the party, or to pack in goodie bags, these animal water tattoos are a great party addition.

Activity Idea: Slime Making

DIY Slime Kit, £17.99, Amazon

A hit for boys or girls, slime is all the rage at the moment - so its needless to say that this slime making set would go down a treat as your child’s party!

Activity idea: Jewellery Making

Jewellery Making Set, £15.99, Amazon

A great option for a little girl’s birthday party in particular, jewellery making is a fool-proof way of keeping her and her friends occupied - and gives them mementos to take home!

Pin the Tail on the donkey party game

Pin The Tail On The Donkey Game, £7.99, Amazon

A classic party game, pin the tail is an oldie but goldie, and will forever be a birthday party favourite.

Kids Going Home Bags

Colourful Going Home Bags, £8.99, Amazon

An easy one to forget about, going home bags are must-haves for a child’s birthday bash. Fill them with some goodies, and you can be sure all the kids leave the party in high spirits.

Kids Party Personalised Stickers

Personalised Stickers, £1.75, Etsy

Personalised stickers are great to stick on going home bags, presents, or any other party decor.

