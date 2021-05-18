Barack and Michelle Obama reveal their fears for their daughters – and it will surprise you The former president was a little worried about his daughters

Barack Obama has spoken about the fears that he and Michelle shared about their daughters, Malia and Sasha in an interview with James Corden.

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama traded The White House for $8.1million mansion

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the former president revealed he and Michelle worried about whether their children would end up as "weird kids".

"They don't have an attitude – that was what me and Michelle were worried about the most and I write about this in the book – when I talked about running, are we going to end up with weird kids?" he revealed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's 'bromance'

"And Michelle and my mother-in-law were very good with saying 'Listen, you have to make your own beds, you have to wake yourselves up'."

Barack also talked about how proud he was of his daughters and how he wanted to protect them from the scrutinies that would come from him holding a high office.

"They have just turned in exceptional young women," he said. "I could not be prouder of them, not because they're smart and accomplished, but they're just kind people."

The former politician also reflected on life now that he was no longer president, joking that it was "pretty darn good" especially now that he didn't have to worry about every story in the newspaper.

Barack feared his daughters might end up as "weird kids"

"So there's less stress, less burden. I get a lot more time with Michelle."

MORE: Malia and Sasha Obama steal the show in previously-unseen family photo with their dad

MORE: Barack Obama mourns sad family death with heartbreaking tribute

He also jested that his wife now found him a "little more sexy".

Although Barack is enjoying his post-presidential life, his family recently had a sad farewell as they lost their family dog, Bo.

The 12-year-old Portuguese water dog had been battling cancer at the time of his death. Michelle broke the news online in a heartfelt post that featured many pictures of Bo with the Obamas throughout the years.

"This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—our dog, Bo—after a battle with cancer," Michelle shared.

The former president joked his wife now found him a "little more sexy"

"On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election. At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us," she continued.

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag.

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals why Barack Obama had a 'tougher time' when daughters left home

"He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth. He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit.

"And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too—helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters." Michelle went on to share how the past year had made Bo "happier" as "all his people were under one roof again."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.