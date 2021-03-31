Malia and Sasha Obama steal the show in previously-unseen family photo with famous dad Barack and Michelle Obama are doting parents to two daughters

Malia and Sasha Obama are notoriously private and are now rarely seen in public, so fans were delighted when they appeared in Barack Obama's latest social media post.

The former POTUS took to Instagram to share a sweet never-before-seen throwback photo of himself with his daughters walking under the porch of the White House.

Barack was seen with his arms wrapped around his girls, who were beaming with joy. In the caption, Barack paid tribute to his family while promoting the latest episode of his and Bruce Springsteen's podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about daughters Malia and Sasha

He wrote: "Bruce @Springsteen and I agree that our most important anchor over the years has been our families.

"We’re both lucky enough to have strong, independent, partners who challenge and ground us - ultimately helping us become better versions of ourselves.

"Michelle and Patti have also given us the single greatest gift of our lives: the chance to become fathers.

Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

"In the latest episode of Renegades: Born in the USA, Bruce and I trade notes on what our wives and kids continue to teach us, the values we want to pass on, the examples we try to set, and the world we want to leave them.

"Listen to our latest conversation on Spotify."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Your family is beautiful," while another wrote: "You're a good daddy! Sasha and Malia are growing up to be strong, powerful women." A third added: "This picture is melting my heart."

Barack is a doting dad to his daughters

Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, are growing up fast, and are both studying at university - although they returned home during the pandemic to attend class remotely.

Malia is a senior at Harvard, and Sasha is a sophomore at the University of Michigan.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Michelle revealed that her husband finds having their daughters back home a "delight" whereas she is ready to "kick them out the door" again.

"I spent all my time with them, he was President," Michelle said. "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," she added, "they are always sneaking into my room, 'what are you doing, what are you taking?'"

