Paris Jackson opens up about her current relationship with her mum Debbie Rowe

Paris Jackson has given a lengthy interview to friend Willow Smith for her family's Red Table talk show, and has opened up about her family – including her mum Debbie Rowe.

Michael Jackson's only daughter grew up without a mother. Michael was married to Debbie, an American Dermatology assistant, for three years and had two children, Paris and Prince. Following their divorce, she gave full custody rights of the children to the singer.

When asked by Willow how it was to begin a relationship with her mother at the age of 15, four years after losing her dad, Paris said: "It's cool. Like, getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes, and she really likes country and folk. I sent her some of the stuff that I'm working on that have, like, banjos in them."

Reflecting on a picture being shown on screen of the pair together last month for Debbie's birthday, Paris added: "We look a lot alike. It's just cool having her as a friend. It's very chill, which I love. It's the perfect word to describe it."

Debbie and Michael were married from 1996 to 1999

The 22-year-old also opened up about her unique name, revealing the surprising reason behind it.

"So I've been told that Kathy Hilton and my dad were really close growing up. They were like, best friends, and I think they made a pact that they were gonna name their first daughter Paris. I think that's how me and P – we call her P1, I'm P2."

Paris also admitted to having PTSD because of paparazzi

She continued: "Then there's also like another story, of just, like, my dad really, really loved that city. So much. When I got to explore Paris, I felt really connected to him. I was like 'Okay, I get it.' 'Cause I just didn't understand my name for a long time but I went there and I'm like 'I get it, this is awesome'."